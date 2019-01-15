Sri Lanka seeks to increase swap amount to $1 billion from RBI

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has begun talks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase its swap amount to $1 billion, the acting finance minister said on Tuesday, as it struggles with the rising cost of its debt.
Minister of State for Finance Eran Wickramaratne also confirmed a Reuters report that the government was considering a loan offer of $300 million from the Bank of China to help it repay its debt over the next several months.
