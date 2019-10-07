Sri Lanka tourist arrivals in September fall for 6th month

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s tourist arrivals in September were down 27.2% from a year earlier as foreign visitors shunned the Indian Ocean island after attacks on Easter Sunday in April, tourism bureau data showed on Monday.
Arrivals fell to 108,575 from 149,087 a year earlier and marked a sixth consecutive monthly fall.
Since the Easter Sunday attacks, the number of foreign visitors has fallen to the lowest level since the end of the country’s civil war a decade ago.
Arrivals in the five months from May to September were down 44.4% to 468,737 from 843,569 a year earlier.
Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Jason Neely