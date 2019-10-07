Top News
October 7, 2019 / 8:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sri Lanka tourist arrivals in September fall for 6th month

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Empty sunbathing chairs are seen on a beach near hotels in a tourist area in Bentota, Sri Lanka May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s tourist arrivals in September were down 27.2% from a year earlier as foreign visitors shunned the Indian Ocean island after attacks on Easter Sunday in April, tourism bureau data showed on Monday.

Arrivals fell to 108,575 from 149,087 a year earlier and marked a sixth consecutive monthly fall.

Since the Easter Sunday attacks, the number of foreign visitors has fallen to the lowest level since the end of the country’s civil war a decade ago.

Arrivals in the five months from May to September were down 44.4% to 468,737 from 843,569 a year earlier.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Jason Neely

