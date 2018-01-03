FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka's economy to grow 5-5.5 pct in 2018 - c.bank chief
January 3, 2018 / 5:27 AM / in 2 days

Sri Lanka's economy to grow 5-5.5 pct in 2018 - c.bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s economic growth in 2018 will bounce back to between 5-5.5 percent this year from last year’s estimate of less than 4 percent due to a recovery in the global economy, Central Bank Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said on Wednesday.

“Economic growth is expected to pick up to between 5-5.5 percent. The economy is stabilising and on the right path but growth is still a challenge,” he told an event announcing economic policies for this year.

He said last year’s growth was estimated at below 4 percent and the slowdown was mainly due to intermittent floods and drought along with tight monetary and fiscal policies.

He also said the central bank was targeting inflation between 4-6 percent this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

