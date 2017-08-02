CORRECTED-Sri Lanka rupee ends steady; importer demand weighs

(Corrects headline to say "ends" instead of "trading"; fixes syntax)

COLOMBO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Wednesday as greenback selling by exporters offset importer demand for the U.S. currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended little changed at 153.45/53 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 153.45/50.

"Demand from state banks was there, but the rupee ended steady due to some exporter (dollar) sales," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.

Central bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy had earlier said the rupee was still "over-valued", and that the monetary authority was buying dollars to avoid any appreciation.

The banking regulator is compelled to buy dollars from the market to meet a reserves target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan programme.

Dealers said a port deal signed during the weekend also helped boost sentiment.