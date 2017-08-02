FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Sri Lanka rupee ends steady; importer demand weighs
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in 2 months

CORRECTED-Sri Lanka rupee ends steady; importer demand weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say “ends” instead of “trading”; fixes syntax)

COLOMBO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Wednesday as greenback selling by exporters offset importer demand for the U.S. currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended little changed at 153.45/53 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 153.45/50.

“Demand from state banks was there, but the rupee ended steady due to some exporter (dollar) sales,” a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.

Central bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy had earlier said the rupee was still “over-valued”, and that the monetary authority was buying dollars to avoid any appreciation.

The banking regulator is compelled to buy dollars from the market to meet a reserves target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan programme.

Dealers said a port deal signed during the weekend also helped boost sentiment.

$1 = 153.4000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.