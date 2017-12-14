FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan rupee ends firmer on exporter dollar sales
December 14, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 days ago

Sri Lankan rupee ends firmer on exporter dollar sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee closed firmer on Thursday as late exporter dollar sales outpaced importer demand for the U.S currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee which traded at 153.50 per dollar during the day ended at 153.10/20 per dollar, against Wednesday’s close of 153.25/35.

“There was importer demand in the morning, but when the rupee hit 153.50 exporters came in and sold the dollars,” said a currency dealer.

The rupee has lost 2.3 percent so far this year, but currency dealers say dollar demand has slightly waned, lending support to the rupee.

The market has been waiting for more clarity over a foreign exchange management act introduced by the government last month.

Foreign investors have net bought equities worth 18.14 billion rupees ($118.45 million) this year as of Thursday’s close. They had bought government securities worth a net 60.4 billion rupees as of Dec. 6, official data showed. ($1 = 153.1500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

