FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
Sri Lankan rupee down on importer demand; T-bill auction eyed
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 19, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 22 days ago

Sri Lankan rupee down on importer demand; T-bill auction eyed

3 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 19 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee was slightly weaker on Wednesday due to importer dollar demand while the market awaited the results of the weekly T-bill auction, a day after the IMF called for more monetary policy tightening.

Further monetary policy tightening "is desirable" until there are clear signs that inflationary pressures are subsiding, the IMF said in a statement before markets opened on Tuesday.

A fall in T-bill yields will increase downward pressure on the currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee was trading at 153.82/85 per dollar at 0628 GMT, compared with Tuesday's close of 153.75/85.

"The market is waiting for the T-bill auction to see if there is any increase in T-bill yields. At the moment there is huge liquidity in the market and the yields have fallen in the last few days," a currency dealer said asking not to be named.

"Monetary tightening is good to ease the downward pressure on the rupee."

Analysts expect the currency to depreciate 4 percent this year. It has already fallen 2.6 percent so far in 2017.

The International Monetary Fund, which completed its second review of a $1.5 billion loan on Tuesday, said Sri Lanka's performance under its program has been "broadly satisfactory".

The completion of the second review will enable the IMF to release a third tranche of aid of about $167.2 million, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to the equivalent of about $501.5 million.

Central Bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said on Monday the rupee was still "over-valued" and that the central bank was still buying dollars to avoid any appreciation.

He told Reuters that the central bank had bought dollars in the range of $750 million to $800 million from the market, out of the $1.2 billion it had planned to purchase in the 10 months from March this year.

The central bank is compelled to buy dollars from the market to meet a reserves target set by the IMF under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan programme.

Sri Lankan shares were down 0.29 percent at 6,715.41 as of 0634 GMT. Turnover was 514.9 million rupees.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.