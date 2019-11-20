New Sri Lankan leader's brother to be sworn in as PM - spokesman

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka People's Front party presidential election candidate and former wartime defence chief, with his brothers, Mahinda Rajapaksa, former president and opposition leader and Chamal Rajapaksa (R) are seen as they leave after handing over nomination papers at the election commission ahead of Sri Lanka's presidential election, scheduled for November 16 in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - New Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s brother, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, will be sworn in as the country’s new prime minister on Thursday, their party spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in at 1.00 p.m. (0730 GMT) and assume office at 3.00 p.m.,” Keheliya Rambukwella, the spokesman for Mahinda-led Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) told Reuters.

Current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday he would resign on Thursday after his party’s candidate lost a presidential election. Mahinda Rajapaksa was president from 2005-2015.