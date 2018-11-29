Sri Lanka parliament passes motion to cut prime minister's budget

Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa speaks during the parliament session in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s parliament on Thursday passed a motion to cut the personal budget of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has refused to step down after twice losing confidence votes.

Lawmakers backing Rajapaksa boycotted the vote, which was passed by 123 to none in the 225-member parliament, declaring it illegal and calling into question the speaker’s impartiality.

The motion was aimed at preventing Rajapaksa from using government money for his day-to-day expenses as prime minister.