Sri Lanka president says won't suspend parliament after PM loses another confidence vote

Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa speaks during the parliament session in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s president said on Friday he won’t suspend parliament “under any circumstances”, after the prime minister he appointed late last month lost his second confidence vote in three days.

Parliament passed a no-confidence motion against Mahinda Rajapaksa and his government by a voice vote after lawmakers supporting him tried to disrupt proceedings.

“I urge all parliamentarians to uphold principles of democracy, parliamentary traditions at all times,” President Maithripala Sirisena said in a tweet. “I will not prorogue parliament under any circumstances.”