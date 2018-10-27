Sri Lanka president suspends parliament: cabinet spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena gestures as he speaks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev//File Photo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena prorogued the parliament with effect from 12 noon on Saturday, a day after he removed Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and replaced him with former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“The president has prorogued the parliament,” cabinet spokesman Rajitha Senaratne told reporters.

The move comes after Wickremesinghe, who says he remains prime minister, urged the speaker to convene the parliament on Sunday to prove he still retained his parliamentary majority.