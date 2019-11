FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on during a parliament session in Colombo, Sri Lanka December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will announce on Wednesday he is stepping down after his party’s candidate lost in a presidential election over the weekend, two government sources said.

“He will make a statement later today and he will step down tomorrow,” one of the sources told Reuters.

The sources asked not to be named as they were not cleared to discuss the matter publicly.