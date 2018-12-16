Top News
December 16, 2018 / 3:59 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's former PM Wickremesinghe to return to post on Sunday - lawmaker, source

1 Min Read

Sri Lanka's ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe reacts at the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will return to the post on Sunday, a lawmaker from his party and a source at the president’s office said, likely ending a political crisis that began in late October when he was ousted in a surprise decision.

The South Asian island country had plunged into instability after President Maithripala Sirisena replaced Wickremesinghe with Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was then twice sacked by parliament. Rajapaksa resigned on Saturday as a government shutdown loomed.

“He (Wickremesinghe) will take oath at an auspicious time today morning,” Rajitha Senaratne, a cabinet spokesman under Wickremesinghe’s former government, told Reuters.

An official at the president’s office confirmed Wickremesinghe’s oath taking.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Krishna N. Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.