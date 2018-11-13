Top News
November 13, 2018 / 1:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sri Lanka's top court stays president's order to sack parliament

A Sri Lanka police officer stands guard outside the court as deposed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe-led United National Party's members file a petition against President Maithripala Sirisena's decision to sack parliament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte?

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to dissolve parliament until next month in a further twist in the country’s political crisis.

Sirisena dissolved parliament on Friday night and called a general election for Jan. 5, two weeks after removing his coalition prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The top court, hearing a punch of petitions by supporters of Wickremesinghe, stayed the president’s order on technical grounds, a Reuters reporter in court said.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

