Sri Lanka's top court stays president's order to sack parliament

A Sri Lanka police officer stands guard outside the court as deposed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe-led United National Party's members file a petition against President Maithripala Sirisena's decision to sack parliament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte?

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to dissolve parliament until next month in a further twist in the country’s political crisis.

Sirisena dissolved parliament on Friday night and called a general election for Jan. 5, two weeks after removing his coalition prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The top court, hearing a punch of petitions by supporters of Wickremesinghe, stayed the president’s order on technical grounds, a Reuters reporter in court said.