Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe sworn in as PM before president - local media

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (C) looks on at a news conference after he survived a no confidence vote in parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 4, 2018. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as prime minister before President Maithripala Sirisena, local media said on Sunday, likely ending a political crisis that began in late October when he was ousted in a surprise decision.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in around 11:15 a.m. (0415 GMT), which was considered as an auspicious time for Wickremesinghe, who took over the post for the fifth time.

The South Asian island country had plunged into instability after Sirisena replaced Wickremesinghe with Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was then twice sacked by parliament. Rajapaksa resigned on Saturday as a government shutdown loomed.