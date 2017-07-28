FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka PM says to sign China port deal on Saturday
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 28, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 13 days ago

Sri Lanka PM says to sign China port deal on Saturday

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will sign a deal with China on Saturday to lease the southern Hambantota port, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka's cabinet earlier this week cleared a revised agreement for the Chinese-built port after terms of the first pact sparked widespread public anger in the island nation.

"We will sign the Hambantota agreement tomorrow...We are giving the country a better deal without debt," Wickremesinghe told reporters on Friday.

Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

