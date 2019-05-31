Sri Lanka president says undecided whether to run in upcoming poll

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena speaks at the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing, China May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said on Friday that he had not decided on seeking another term in an election that is due by year-end.

“I am not in a hurry to decide whether to stand,” Sirisena told a news conference in New Delhi, a day after attending Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

Sirisena has faced criticism over his leadership after a string of deadly suicide bombings killed more than 250 people in the island nation on April 21.