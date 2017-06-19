Sri Lankan shares hit near 1-wk closing low; Keells down 3 pct

COLOMBO, June 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares hit a near one-week closing low in tepid trade on Monday, as selling in diversified and banking shares offset foreign inflow into equities.

The Colombo stock index ended down 0.52 percent at 6,684.02, its weakest since June 14.

Foreign investors net bought 26.7 million rupees ($174,396) worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 20.74 billion rupees.

Turnover was 846.3 million rupees ($5.53 million), less than this year's daily average of 899.4 million rupees.

"Market came down on selling in Keells," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Holdings PLC.

Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 3.03 percent, while the country's biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, ended 1.43 percent lower.

"Investors are (also) worried about growth numbers," he said.

Sri Lanka's economy grew 3.8 percent in the first quarter, slowing from the previous quarter's 5.3 percent, the state-run Census and Statistics Department said last week.