Sri Lankan shares edge up, led by banks

COLOMBO, June 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday as investors picked up banking and diversified stocks, but foreign investors turned net sellers after two days of buying.

The Colombo stock index ended 0.32 percent firmer at 6,705.45, with foreign investors selling a net 120.7 million rupees worth of shares. They have bought 20.7 billion rupees worth equities so far this year.

Turnover was 1.01 billion rupees ($6.59 million), more than this year's daily average of 909.3 million rupees.

"The market is slightly positive, but there was a dampener after a buying spree in top counters," said Prashan Fernando, CEO at Acuity Stockbrokers.

Shares of Hemas Holdings Plc rose 3.2 percent, while the country's biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, ended 1.4 percent higher.

Sri Lanka Telecom Plc climbed 2.2 percent, while Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc rose 0.9 percent. ($1 = 153.1500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)