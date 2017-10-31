FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan shares edge up; earnings, budget in focus
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 31, 2017 / 11:17 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Sri Lankan shares edge up; earnings, budget in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed marginally higher on Tuesday in lacklustre trade as investors awaited cues from the September-quarter corporate results and the national budget scheduled to be presented next week.

The Colombo stock index closed 0.15 percent higher at 6,617.36, after two straight losing sessions.

“It was a sluggish day with investors awaiting for direction from earnings and the budget,” said Prashan Fernando, CEO at Acuity Stockbrokers.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera will present the 2018 budget on Nov. 9.

Top lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained 1.8 percent, while Hatton National Bank rose 2.0 percent. Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc climbed 1.5 percent.

Foreign investors bought shares net worth 166.7 million rupees ($1.1 million), extending the year-to-date net inflows to 20 billion in equities.

The session’s turnover was 732.5 million rupees, compared with this year’s average daily turnover of 942.3 million rupees.

$1 = 153.5500 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.