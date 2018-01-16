TABLE-Sri Lanka 2017 tea output rises for first time in four years

COLOMBO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's tea output rose 5 percent in 2017, recovering from a seven-year low hit in the previous year, the state-run Tea Board said on Tuesday. However, production in December fell by 13.5 percent from a year earlier, the board's data showed. Tea production in 2017 was impacted by severe drought followed by flooding, poor application of fertilisers, a government ban on pesticides and restricted labour. "The country will have to contend with unsettled weather, inability to source cost-effective weedicides, disruption to regular agricultural practices and high cost of fertilizers," said Anil Cooke, head of Asia Siyaka Commodities, referring to the production outlook for 2018. "If weather holds, Sri Lanka could reach 320 million kilos (of production) in 2018." Tea output in 2016 dropped 11.1 percent, in its third straight yearly decline. Tea export volume dropped to a 14-year low in 2016, broker data showed. Export earnings fell 5.3 percent to $1.26 billion in 2016 from $1.33 billion in 2015. Sri Lanka recorded its highest earnings of $1.63 billion in 2014. Tea is Sri Lanka's top agricultural export commodity and one of the main foreign currency earners for the $81 billion economy. Sri Lanka's tea output (kg): DECEMBER JAN-DEC 2017 2016 2017 2016 High Grown 4,497,739 6,142,174 64,364,455 64,424,744 Medium Grown 3,352,029 4,447,784 45,549,882 44,510,198 Low Grown 15,653,705 16,589,737 197,165,366 183,638,644 Total 23,503,473 27,179,696 307,079,703 292,573,586 Sri Lanka tea production (mln kg): Output in previous years 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 307.08 292.36 328.96 338.0 340.2* 327.5 328.7 * Sri Lanka's record tea production Sri Lanka Tea Revenue ($ mln): 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 1,340.5 1,628.3* 1,542.2 1,411.9 1,476.2 Pct Chg on Yr (-) (17.7) 5.6 9.2 (5.3) 2.56 * Sri Lanka's tea export earnings hit a record high in 2014 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Subhranshu Sahu)