TABLE-Sri Lanka Oct tea output jumps 36.2 pct y/y on good weather

COLOMBO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's tea output jumped 36.2 percent due to good weather in October and a lower base last year, the state-run Tea Board said on Friday. Production in the first ten months of the year rose 8.7 percent from the same period last year. "It is mainly because of the good agro climatic conditions during the month," Sri Lanka Tea Board Director-General S.A. Siriwardena told Reuters. Siriwardena said the country could achieve 305-310 million kilos by the end of the year, compared with last year's 292.4 million kilos. He also said the sharp rise in October output was also due to a lower base in the same month last year. Lower use of fertilisers, weak market prices, bad weather and a government ban on the use of pesticides resulted in a decline in production last year. Sri Lanka's tea output hit a seven-year low in 2016, falling 11.1 percent in its third straight year of declining production. Tea export volume dropped to a 14-year low in 2016, broker data showed. Export earnings fell 5.3 percent to $1.26 billion in 2016 from $1.33 billion in 2015. Sri Lanka recorded its highest earnings of $1.63 billion in 2014. Sri Lanka's tea output (kg): OCTOBER JAN-OCT 2017 2016 2017 2016 High Grown 4,920,917 3,390,811 54,640,075 52,360,861 Medium Grown 3,683,394 2,336,707 38,629,101 36,176,710 Low Grown 16,864,297 12,977,917 165,092,427 149,144,217 Total 25,468,607 18,705,435 258,361,603 237,681,788 Sri Lanka tea production (mln kg): Output in previous years 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 292.36 328.96 338.0 340.2* 327.5 328.7 * Sri Lanka's record tea production Sri Lanka Tea Revenue ($ mln): 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 1,340.5 1,628.3* 1,542.2 1,411.9 1,476.2 Pct Chg on Yr (-) (17.7) 5.6 9.2 (5.3) 2.56 * Sri Lanka's tea export earnings hit a record high in 2014 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Vyas Mohan)