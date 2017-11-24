FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka Oct tea output jumps 36.2 pct y/y on good weather
November 24, 2017 / 9:28 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka Oct tea output jumps 36.2 pct y/y on good weather

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    COLOMBO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's tea output jumped
36.2 percent due to good weather in October and a lower base
last year, the state-run Tea Board said on Friday. 
    Production in the first ten months of the year rose 8.7
percent from the same period last year.
    "It is mainly because of the good agro climatic conditions
during the month," Sri Lanka Tea Board Director-General S.A.
Siriwardena told Reuters.
    Siriwardena said the country could achieve 305-310 million
kilos by the end of the year, compared with last year's 292.4
million kilos.
    He also said the sharp rise in October output was also due
to a lower base in the same month last year.
    Lower use of fertilisers, weak market prices, bad weather 
and a government ban on the use of pesticides resulted in a
decline in production last year.
    Sri Lanka's tea output hit a seven-year low in 2016, falling
11.1 percent in its third straight year of declining production.
 
    Tea export volume dropped to a 14-year low in 2016, broker
data showed. Export earnings fell 5.3 percent to $1.26 billion
in 2016 from $1.33 billion in 2015. Sri Lanka recorded its
highest earnings of $1.63 billion in 2014.
    
 Sri Lanka's tea output (kg):
                    OCTOBER                      JAN-OCT
                2017          2016          2017        2016   
 
 High Grown   4,920,917    3,390,811    54,640,075   52,360,861
 Medium Grown 3,683,394    2,336,707    38,629,101   36,176,710
 Low Grown   16,864,297   12,977,917   165,092,427  149,144,217
 Total       25,468,607   18,705,435   258,361,603  237,681,788
          
 Sri Lanka tea production (mln kg):
                        Output in previous years         
                2016    2015     2014    2013      2012    2011
 
              292.36  328.96    338.0   340.2*    327.5   328.7
  
 *  Sri Lanka's record tea production
     
 Sri Lanka Tea Revenue ($ mln):
               2015      2014       2013       2012       2011 
 
             1,340.5   1,628.3*   1,542.2    1,411.9    1,476.2
 
 Pct Chg 
  on Yr (-)   (17.7)     5.6        9.2       (5.3)       2.56 
 
  * Sri Lanka's tea export earnings hit a record high in 2014

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Vyas
Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.