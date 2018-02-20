TABLE-Sri Lanka's tea output in January rises 11.9 pct y/y

COLOMBO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's tea output in January rose 11.9 percent from a year earlier, due to favourable agro-climatic conditions and a lower base, the state-run Tea Board said on Tuesday. "The climatic conditions were good and also the 2017 January production was lower with compared to the two previous years," Sri Lanka Tea Board Director-General S.A. Siriwardena told Reuters. The island nation's tea output rose 5 percent to 307.1 million kg in 2017, recovering from a seven-year low of 292.6 million kg hit in the previous year. Industry officials expects production to reach 320 million kg in 2018 if weather holds but the ban of cost-effective weedicides, disruption to regular agricultural practices and high cost of fertilizers could impact the production outlook. Tea production in 2017 was impacted by severe drought followed by flooding, poor application of fertilisers, a government ban on pesticides, and restricted labour. Tea is Sri Lanka's top agricultural export commodity and one of the main foreign currency earners for the $81 billion economy. Sri Lanka's tea output (kg): JANUARY 2018 2017 High Grown 5,076,354 4,627,708 Medium Grown 3,236,241 2,795,115 Low Grown 15,958,377 14,263,667 Total 24,270,972 21,686,490 Sri Lanka tea production (mln kg): Output in previous years 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 307.08 292.57 328.96 338.0 340.2* 327.5 328.7 * Sri Lanka's record tea production Sri Lanka Tea Revenue ($ mln): 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 1,269.0 1,340.5 1,628.3* 1,542.2 1,411.9 Pct Chg on Yr (-) (5.3) (17.7) 5.6 9.2 (5.3) * Sri Lanka's tea export earnings hit a record high in 2014 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Subhranshu Sahu)