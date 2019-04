Blood is seen on a pair of shoes at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Files

COLOMBO (Reuters) - One of the nine bombers that detonated explosives in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday was a woman, deputy defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene told reporters on Wednesday.

The blasts at hotels and churches have so far killed at least 359 people, the deadliest such event in south Asia’s history.