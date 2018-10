Sri Lanka's former President Mahinda Rajapaksa smiles during a news conference after winning the local government election in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as the prime minister on Friday.

Television aired Rajapaksa swearing in before President Maithripala Sirisena, surrounded by a number of opposition legislators.