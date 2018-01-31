Finland's Solidium to trim SSAB stake

HELSINKI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Finnish government’s investment arm Solidium said on Wednesday it would trim its stake in SSAB by launching an equity offering of about 3.6 percent of shares in the Swedish steelmaker.

At Wednesday’s closing price, the value of the offered stake of B-class shares was about 155 million euros ($192 million).

Solidium currently owns about 17 percent of the company, courtesy of a 2014 merger between SSAB and Finland’s Rautaruukki.

Solidium, which mainly holds stakes in listed Finnish companies that are considered nationally important, said it expected to announce the outcome of the offering on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8058 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Andrew Roche)