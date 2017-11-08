FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British energy supplier SSE's half-year profit falls 8 percent
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
November 8, 2017 / 7:50 AM / Updated a day ago

British energy supplier SSE's half-year profit falls 8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - British energy supplier SSE Plc, which has agreed to merge its UK retail energy supply businesses with Innogy owned npower, reported an 8 percent drop in its half-year profit, hurt by weakness in its networks business.

The company said it expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be in line with a company-compiled consensus of 116 pence. It reported earnings of 125.7 pence per share in the full year ended March 31.

SSE said its adjusted operating profit fell to 586.2 million pounds ($771.03 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, from 637.2 million pounds. Operating profit at its networks business dropped 22.1 percent to 355.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7603 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)

