Jan 23 (Reuters) - State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the investment management unit of custody bank State Street Corp , named Ludovic Djebali head of SPDR ETFs for France.

Djebali most recently worked for Source ETFs as co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa and strategic account management.

Djebali will be based in Paris and report to Rory Tobin, global co-head of SPDR ETFs. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)