SSP Group posts 2.7 pct rise in Q1 comparable sales

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Food travel company SSP Group said on Tuesday comparable sales increased 2.7 percent in the first quarter, helped by an increase in passenger numbers.

The group, which operates restaurants, bars and cafes at airports, train stations and motorway service stations around the world, said total group revenue rose 13.5 percent in its first quarter ended Dec. 31.

The numbers exclude the impact of currency movements. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)