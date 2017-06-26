FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada buyout falls short of shareholder acceptance target
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
June 26, 2017 / 5:37 PM / a month ago

Stada buyout falls short of shareholder acceptance target

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven failed to win the required shareholder acceptances to take over German generic drugmaker Stada by the deadline, Stada said in a statement on Monday.

Investors representing 65.52 percent of Stada's equity capital tendered shares in the agreed 5.3 billion euro ($5.9 billion) deal at 66 euros per share, short of the 67.5 percent that the bid was conditional on, Stada said.

Bain Capital and Cinven said in a separate statement that tendered shares would be returned to shareholders.

Stada added that the termination of the deal did not have an impact on its 2017 and 2019 targets. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger; editing by Susan Thomas)

