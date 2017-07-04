FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada board mulls replacing CEO - source
July 4, 2017

Stada board mulls replacing CEO - source

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - Stada's supervisory board is discussing replacing Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The board has an external candidate in mind for the post who would not oppose a possible fresh takeover offer by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven, the person said.

Stada declined to comment. Bloomberg had reported on the possible management change earlier on Tuesday.

Stada earlier said Bain and Cinven were considering seeking regulatory clearance to make a new takeover offer for the generic drugmaker after their 5.3 billion euro ($6.01 billion) bid fell through.

$1 = 0.8812 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims

