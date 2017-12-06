UK's Stagecoach keeps 2018 earnings forecast despite revenue drop

Dec 6 (Reuters) - British transport company Stagecoach said its 2018 earnings forecast was unchanged despite lower bus revenue and passenger volumes, adding that it expects modest growth in its final dividend for the year.

For the six months ended Oct. 28, Stagecoach, which runs bus and train services in different parts of Britain, reported adjusted earnings per share of 13.6 pence, lower than 13.9 pence reported last year.

Pretax profit, on an adjusted basis, fell marginally to 96.7 million pounds ($129.70 million), while revenue fell 10 percent to 1.80 billion pounds.