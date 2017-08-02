StanChart turns focus to revenue growth

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Standard Chartered said it has shifted focus from its internal restructuring to trying to accelerate revenue growth following a jump in profits in the first half of the year.

But the bank held back from restarting its dividend, which highlighted it still has a lot to do and sent its shares skidding 5%.

"We fully recognise we have some way to go, but we've said from the beginning it will take a few years and we're certain we're heading in the right direction," chief executive Bill Winters told reporters on a conference call. "We're starting to see some interesting and important pockets of growth."

The Asia-focused bank said its first-half underlying pretax profit, which excludes restructuring and other costs, jumped 93% from a year ago to US$1.9bn, largely because of a sharp fall in losses in its private equity business and from bad loans. Its second-quarter underlying pretax profit was US$874m, almost double a year ago but slightly down from the first quarter.

Operating income was US$3.6bn in the second quarter, similar to the first quarter and up 4% from a year earlier.

Underlying operating income in corporate and institutional banking, which includes its investment bank activities, was US$3.2bn in the first half of the year, up 2% from a year ago.

First-half income from foreign exchange fell 22% from a year earlier to US$412m and rates revenues fell 19% to US$271m and corporate finance dipped 4% to US$862m.

That was offset by a 16% rise in transaction banking revenues to US$1.23bn, a 28% increase in credit and capital markets to US$197m and a 3% rise in commodities revenues to US$69m.

The bank opted not to resume paying dividends, as some investors had hoped for, citing the early stage of its recovery and ongoing regulatory uncertainty, in particular final Basel capital rules and the impact of IFRS 9 accounting changes that come in next year. Winters said he will reconsider payout policy at full-year results.

Standard Chartered shares fell more than 5% in early trading and by midday were down 4.2% at 810p.

"While the performance is in line, we think the revenue momentum will be a disappointment relative to expectations given recent performance and a very full valuation," Claire Kane, analyst at Credit Suisse, said in a note.

Winters said after a couple of years of difficult restructuring and tackling capital, risk, credit quality, costs and internal processes, the bank now needs to target increasing revenues.

"The next phase that we're in and we've been working on deliberately in the first half is to evolve the mindset and the culture within the bank to look increasingly on innovation, performance and the dynamics to drive growth," he said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)