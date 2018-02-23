FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 7:23 AM / a day ago

Standard Life Aberdeen sells insurance unit to Phoenix for 3.24 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen said on Friday it would sell an insurance division to Phoenix Group for 3.24 billion pounds ($4.51 billion), as it posted 2017 pretax profit of 1 billion pounds. “This transaction completes our transformation to a capital light investment business,” Chairman Gerry Grimstone said in a statement, published alongside the company’s first set of annual results since it formed last year through the 11 billion pound merger of two Scottish rivals.

SLA said in a separate statement that Grimstone would stand down as chairman at the end of 2019. ($1 = 0.7177 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

