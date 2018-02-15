Scottish Widows and Lloyds terminates Standard Life Aberdeen contract

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group and Scottish Widows have sent notices to Standard Life Aberdeen to terminate investment management relations, Standard Life Aberdeen said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are disappointed by this decision in context of strong performance and good service we have delivered for LBG, Scottish Widows and their customers,” Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert, Standard Life Aberdeen’s chief executives, said in the statement. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Silvia Aloisi)