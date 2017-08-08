FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Life H1 operating profit up 6 pct ahead of Aberdeen merger
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 8, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 6 days ago

Standard Life H1 operating profit up 6 pct ahead of Aberdeen merger

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a 6 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Tuesday, as it nears completion of an 11 billion pound ($14.35 billion) merger with Aberdeen Asset Management.

The tie-up between the two Scottish firms will complete on Aug. 14, after being signed off by shareholders in June.

Operating profit before tax was 362 million pounds, above a company-supplied consensus forecast of 353 million.

The firm's assets under administration rose 1 percent to 362 billion pounds, in line with forecasts.

But Standard Life's flagship GARS (Global Absolute Return Strategies) multi-asset strategy saw 5.6 billion pounds in net outflows over the period, also in line with forecasts.

Standard Life said it would pay an interim dividend of 7 pence per share, up 8.2 percent and against a forecast 6.99 pence. ($1 = 0.7668 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

