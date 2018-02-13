Turkey's Actera plans IPO for auto firm Actera, has mandated JP Morgan -sources

ISTANBUL/LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Turkish private equity fund Actera is planning an initial public offering for auto parts maker Standard Profil and has mandated JP Morgan for a listing that may take place in London, according to people familiar with the matter.

Actera is considering the flotation for the unit, which it acquired in 2013, three sources said, declining to be identified because the information is not yet public.

JP Morgan has been mandated and a London listing is being considered, two of the people said. One of them said the IPO could happen in May.

“JP Morgan was mandated for the initial public offering,” one of the sources said.

Actera was not immediately available for comment. JP Morgan and Standard Profil both declined to comment. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Can Sezer and Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing David Dolan)