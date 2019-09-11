UK's Stanlow oil refinery reports outage after power cut

LONDON (Reuters) - Several units at Essar’s 200,000 barrel per day Stanlow refinery in northwest England were shut down following a power outage earlier on Wednesday, a spokesman for the plant said.

“Earlier this morning the power supply... to Stanlow from the national grid failed. This has resulted in the shutdown of a number of units on site,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The unplanned shutdown at the plant resulted in visible flaring. It was unclear how long the outage would last.