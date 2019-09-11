Money News
September 11, 2019 / 12:40 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

UK's Stanlow oil refinery reports outage after power cut

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Several units at Essar’s 200,000 barrel per day Stanlow refinery in northwest England were shut down following a power outage earlier on Wednesday, a spokesman for the plant said.

“Earlier this morning the power supply... to Stanlow from the national grid failed. This has resulted in the shutdown of a number of units on site,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The unplanned shutdown at the plant resulted in visible flaring. It was unclear how long the outage would last.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below