FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Malaysia's Genting sells stake in Australia's The Star
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 14, 2017 / 12:19 AM / a month ago

Malaysia's Genting sells stake in Australia's The Star

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Malaysian tourism and gambling conglomerate Genting Group said on Friday it had sold its 5.6 percent stake in Australian casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Ltd (SGR.AX) for A$235.2 million ($181.9 million).

Genting said it sold 46.4 million shares in The Star at A$5.07 in a block trade, giving it a net gain of $67.5 million on its investment.

Genting said in a statement it sold the shares to realise a profit and would use the proceeds as general working capital and capital expenditure for the group. It could also "fund new investments ... should suitable opportunities arise".

Shares in The Star rose 2 percent to A$5.23, their highest intraday level since May 29, while the broader Australian market was up 0.5 percent.

A spokesman for The Star was not immediately available for comment.

Genting said investment bank UBS AG conducted the block trade which left it with no remaining stake in The Star.

($1 = 1.2928 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.