February 15, 2018 / 9:46 PM / a day ago

Star Entertainment's half-year profit slides as win rate takes a hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd, Australia’s second-largest casino operator, reported a slump in half-year net profit as an unusually poor rate of house wins outweighed a recovery in the number of wealthy Chinese gamblers.

Its net profit was A$32.9 million for the six months to Dec. 31, the company said on Friday, lower than the A$89 million average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company declared an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous year. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Hugh Lawson)

