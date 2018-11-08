Starbucks partners with UberEats in Japan

A mug bearing a Starbucks logo is pictured next to coffee beans during a news conference in Tokyo April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday it was partnering with UberEats to deliver coffee and food in Tokyo starting Friday, as the world’s largest coffee chain looks to boost sales in Japan, one of its major Asia-Pacific markets.

Starbucks has been facing intense competition in the United States and China, its two largest markets, and has been exploring newer avenues to help drive sales.

The company tied up with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earlier this year to deliver its coffee in Chinese cities after regulators cracked down on third-party delivery services in the country.

Starbucks said it planned to open 100 new outlets every year in Japan that would take its store count to 1,700 by the end of 2021.

The company said the delivery program with UberEats would be available in three stores in Tokyo, two in Shinjuku and one in Roppongi.

It will also collaborate with social media platform LINE on technologies, including digital payments, Starbucks said in a statement.