Customers pass by the logo of an American coffee company Starbucks inside a coffee shop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/Files

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday it expects 2020 profit growth to be lower than the current 10% rate, two months after the coffeehouse chain raised its 2019 profit forecast.

Shares of the company fell nearly 4% in trading before the bell.