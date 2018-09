(Reuters) - Top lender State Bank of India said on Friday that the government had appointed Anshula Kant as the bank’s managing director.

A man checks his phone in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Kant will remain in the position until the date of her superannuation on Sept. 30, 2020 or until further orders, SBI said.