SBI posts four-fold profit jump on unit stake sale

FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File photo

MUMBAI/BENGALURU (Reuters) - State Bank of India posted a more than four-fold jump in quarterly profit on Friday, benefiting from a stake sale in its card unit and improving asset quality, sending shares of the country’s largest lender as much as 9%.

The bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans improved from the prior quarter, but it still set aside more funds as the sector braces for a wave of potential loan defaults due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

While asset quality improved to 6.15% from 6.94% in the prior quarter, provisions for bad debt jumped 45%, the Mumbai-based bank, which has more than 22,000 branches in India, said in a regulatory filing.

Soured assets across the industry are now expected to double due to the crisis. Some private sector lenders have already reported hits to their profits as they set aside more funds to cover for potential loan losses due to the pandemic.

SBI, which had reported a record profit for last year, is now expected to see muted loan growth. Chairman Rajnish Kumar said in a conference call it will likely be around 7.5% in the financial year ended 2021, down from an earlier budgeted growth of 12%.

He said the June quarter would not be a great quarter for loan recovery, but that would pick up from September.

SBI’s net profit jumped 327% to 35.81 billion rupees for the three months ended March 31, with the bank earning 27.31 billion rupees ($361.31 million) from selling a 4% stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services last year.

Its net interest income slipped 0.8% to 227.67 billion rupees, while net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, fell to 2.94% from 3.02% last year.

($1 = 75.4757 rupees)