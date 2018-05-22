State Bank of India posts deepest-ever quarterly loss, expects bad loans to drop

(Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) reported its deepest-ever quarterly loss on Tuesday, far beyond analyst estimates, due to higher provisions for bad loans, but said it expects a key bad loan metric to fall sharply in two years.

A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Investors responded to the forecast by pushing up the shares of India’s biggest lender by as much as 6.2 percent, outpacing a 3 percent gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

SBI said net loss for the three months ended March 31 was 77.18 billion rupees ($1.13 billion), versus an average 12.85 billion rupee loss from 16 analyst estimates complied by Thomson Reuters. The result also compared with a restated net loss of 34.42 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Management had indicated that the quarter’s results would be “very bad”, so this was largely expected, said A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital. “The worst is over for SBI.”

SBI earlier indicated about 500 billion rupees in new bad loans but the actual figure was much less - 336.70 billion rupees, up 30.3 percent on quarter - which has been completely provided for, Prabhakar said.

The Mumbai-based bank expects a compound annual growth rate for credit of 12 percent by 2020, and aims for a gross non-performing advances ratio of under 6 percent by March 2020, Chairman Rajnish Kumar said at a news conference.

Indian banks saw soured loans and provisions surge in the quarter after the central bank in February eliminated half a dozen loan restructuring schemes to hasten the clean-up of near-record levels of bad debt. Most state-run banks that have reported quarterly earnings so far have posted losses.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 10.91 percent from 10.35 percent three months earlier and 6.90 percent a year prior, the lender said in a statement.

Net interest income for the quarter fell 5.2 percent to 199.74 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.0350 Indian rupees)