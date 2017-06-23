MOVES-State Street appoints Steve Cook senior vice president of US investor services

June 23 (Reuters) - Financial services provider State Street Corp said on Friday it appointed Steve Cook as senior vice president within its U.S. investment services business.

Cook, an exchange trade fund (ETF) industry expert and mutual fund industry veteran, has previously spent 20 years at Bank Of New York Mellon Corp.

Cook will oversee relationships with clients operating diverse fund structures in the United States and globally, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)