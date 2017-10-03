FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway approves Snefrid Nord gas development near Aasta Hansteen
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 3, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 14 days ago

Norway approves Snefrid Nord gas development near Aasta Hansteen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Norway has approved the Statoil-operated Snefrid Nord gas development near the Arctic Aasta Hansteen field in the Norwegian Sea, the oil and energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The field is estimated to hold about 5 billion cubic metres of gas which will be produced by using a subsea installation at a total investment of about 1.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($150.14 million), the ministry added.

Statoil has a 51 percent stake in the license, while Wintershall has 24 percent, OMV 15 percent and ConocoPhillips 10 percent. ($1 = 7.9924 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.