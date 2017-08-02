FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen reports Q2 profit fall, as litigation provisions weigh
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 4:54 AM / 2 months ago

SocGen reports Q2 profit fall, as litigation provisions weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday it had set aside 300 million euros ($354 million) to pay for potential legal costs that impacted its second-quarter profit, which fell 28 percent.

Net income fell to 1.06 billion euros from 1.46 billion a year ago, when it reported an exceptional capital gain from the sale of a stake in Visa Europe. The net income figure was in line with the average of five analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

Revenue fell 26 percent to 5.20 billion euros, which came below the 5.39 billion euros expected by the analysts, as a decrease in trading sales, and pressure on margins in French retail banking from low interest rates, weighed on turnover.

$1 = 0.8472 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.