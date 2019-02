A worker stacks steel pipes in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Global crude steel production rose 1.0 percent to 147 million tonnes

in January from the same month a year ago, figures from the World Steel Association showed on Tuesday.

Crude steel output from China, the world’s top producer and consumer of the alloy, rose to 75.0 million tonnes, up 4.3 percent from January 2018.